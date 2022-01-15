I want to lose fat and gain energy. A dietitian said to eat more well-balanced meals including breakfast.

A small breakfast while working is better than no breakfast, Tai Ibitoye said. Getty

A 29-year-old woman submitted an average day of eating to be reviewed for Insider’s Nutrition Clinic.

She told Insider her goals are to gain energy, lose fat, and ultimately build muscle.

A dietitian recommends focusing on eating well-balanced meals, including breakfast.

If you’d like to have your diet reviewed by an expert, fill out this form.

The advice in this article isn’t a substitute for a professional medical diagnosis or treatment.

Rebekah, 29, submitted her eating routine for Insider’s Nutrition Clinic, where qualified dietitians and registered nutritionists offer advice on readers’ eating habits.

She told Insider her goals are fat loss, more energy, and to eventually start building muscle.

Rebekah’s job is desk-based, but she said she tries to exercise for 30 minutes to an hour at least three times a week, doing a mix of strength training, cardio, and pilates.

“I get bored easily so consistency can be a struggle, and so my exercise routines and times change drastically, though I’m trying to aim to have a more consistent plan,” Rebekah said.

Dietitian Tai Ibitoye said planning ahead and eating breakfast could help her hit her goals.

Rebekah skips breakfast

A small bowl of oatmeal is an energizing way to start the day. Getty

Rebekah said she skips breakfast 99% of the time “due to lack of time or just being so tired I don’t have the desire to wake up in time to make something.”

But breakfast is important for energy and can be quick and easy, Ibitoye said.

“It’s the first opportunity in the day to provide nutrition to the body,” she said. “Skipping breakfast can also increase appetite levels, cravings, and the need to snack more.”

Ibitoye suggests something light like a piece of fruit, low-fat yogurt, breakfast bar, a small sandwich, smoothie, or a small oatmeal pot that can be eaten on the go or at work.

Rebekah’s lunches and dinners should be more well-balanced

Rebekah’s lunches and dinners vary both in food type and portion size, but she said she tries to eat “seasoned veggies and lean protein as much as I can.”

In a bid to lose weight, Rebekah tries to track her calories, having a smaller dinner if she’s had a big lunch, and vice versa.

Ibitoye said Rebekah shouldn’t get too hung up on calories, and instead should focus on meals being varied and well-balanced.

“As a general guide, try and make sure that half of the plate is vegetables or salad, a quarter starchy carbohydrates (opting for wholemeal varieties if possible like brown rice or wholemeal pasta), and a quarter good protein sources like eggs, lean meat, or meat substitutes, lentils, black-eyed beans, mixed nuts, and seeds,” Ibitoye said.

“This will also help her make sure she is keeping her portion sizes balanced.”

Plan meals in advance, Ibitoye said

Ibitoye recommends making a quarter or your plate carbs. Getty

Rebekah said she struggles to come up with meals because “it has to be something my husband will eat as well.”

“I’ve tried doing my own meal plan, but prepping two meals can be a lot,” she said.

Ibitoye recommends carving out one day in the week to sit down with her husband and plan meals for the week that they can both cook, factoring in healthy snacks to help her hit her weight loss goals.

“This might help her to feel less stressful and more organized too,” Ibitoye said.

Well-balanced meals during the day can help stop cravings at night

Rebekah said she struggles in the evening because she always wants to snack.

“While I do have a big sweet tooth, my cravings for salty snacks like chips, crackers, and pretzels are just as strong if not stronger at times,” she said, but added that she eats a lot of fruit too.

Ibitoye said it’s great that Rebekah eats lots of fruit and veggies, but having more substantial and well-balanced meals could help curb her snack cravings.

Beginning the day with a healthy breakfast is a good place to start, she said.