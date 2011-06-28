Los Angeles Used To Belong The Dodgers, But Not Anymore

Photo: AP

Los Angeles is a tough town to lose. It’s a huge, sprawling metropolis of aqueducts, actors, avatars, beaches, mountains and freeways.

Somehow, incredibly, like a wallet or a set of car keys, the Dodgers lost it.Seriously, it was in their hip pocket a minute ago.

“Where was the last place you had it?” is always the dumb question people ask.

The maddening fact is the Dodgers had L.A. but now they don’t — and you can’t blame it on the McCourts.READ the rest of this story at the LA Times >



