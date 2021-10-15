Your ultimate guide to Los Angeles

Palm tree-dotted skies and skyscraper silhouettes make Los Angeles one of the most recognizable skylines in the world. Shabdro Photo/Getty Images

Table of Contents: Masthead Sticky

Los Angeles is an epicenter of various cultures, cuisines, and creations.

There are many hotel, restaurant, and activity options when planning a trip to the City of Angels.

Insider has created a comprehensive travel guide for visiting Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is a sprawling metropolitan complex consisting of about a dozen major regions, which in turn are made up of hundreds of smaller neighborhoods and cities, all with their own flavor, vibe, and experience.

From the ocean breeze to the valley heat to the food stalls of Koreatown to the taco trucks in Highland Park, you would have to spend a lifetime in Los Angeles to encounter the hundreds of experiences and neighborhoods in this vast and wild city. Only in Los Angeles can you start your day by the ocean, take your dog for a midday hike, catch a movie in an outdoor cemetery, drive by a celebrity’s multimillion-dollar home, and watch your favorite comedian workshopping new material on the Sunset Strip – all before bedtime.

Whatever your vibe, you can find it in LA. Want to soak up “the Hollywood scene” surrounded by your favorite TikTok stars as they dodge paparazzi and dine at the hottest new restaurants and clubs? Look no further than West Hollywood. Want an urban-chic adventure while steering clear of tourists? Head to Silver Lake. Looking for a luxury beach retreat that feels like a small town? Check out Malibu. Or do you prefer your beach getaways with a dash of poolside margaritas? Santa Monica might be more your speed.

Though known as the home to Hollywood stars, Los Angeles is so much more than that. An epicenter of various cultures, cuisines, and creations, the City of Angels is exactly what you make of it.

What you need to know before you arrive in Los Angeles Los Angeles is a sprawling metropolitan hub and a car-dependent city. Locals have made peace with the near-constant traffic. Madison Vanderberg for Insider Los Angeles has two major airports: Los Angeles International (LAX) and the Hollywood Burbank Airport (formerly known as Bob Hope Airport). LAX is a massive transportation hub with hundreds of international and domestic flights. This airport often has the best prices on flights. It’s important to note that while LAX is on the southwest side of Los Angeles — convenient to the beach cities — most LA destinations are anywhere from 10 to 30 miles from LAX. From this airport, traffic can last from 45 minutes to an hour. From the airport, it’s a smart idea to rent a car and drive to your final destination. You can also take the free shuttle to the airport’s new LAXit, a dedicated area to hail a taxi or call a rideshare. Hollywood Burbank Airport is smaller, features only two terminals, and operates fewer flights. Although it might be harder to find a flight heading to the city, the airport is low key, less stressful, and much closer to LA proper than LAX. Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles is another major travel hub connecting LA by train and bus to the rest of the country. Although Los Angeles is huge, public transportation in this city is lacking. There is a small subway system called the LA Metro that connects Downtown LA to Hollywood, Koreatown, Long Beach, the Santa Monica Pier, and a few Eastside and Valley neighborhoods. LA is very much a car-dependent city, meaning traffic is nearly constant and parking in the city is difficult and rarely ever free. Angelenos have made peace with it, so plug in a podcast and enjoy the ride. Where to stay throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles is home to over 400 neighborhoods. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images Choosing a neighborhood in Los Angeles is a big deal. Consider the sights and locales you want to see before choosing where to stay. Or if you have time, split your trip up into two parts. For example, stay for a few days in Venice and then head over to, say, Pasadena. Because LA is so vast and traffic can be rough, you have to be strategic about where to book a hotel room or other accommodation. To help you find your ideal neighborhood, here are a few starters. If you’re interested in street food, hiking, fewer crowds, and a more laid-back — but still “LA” — vibe, you should look into accommodations on the Eastside and San Gabriel valleys. This includes neighborhoods like Thai Town, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Highland Park, and Pasadena. Check out the Cara Hotel in East Hollywood for a boutique hotel with a hip restaurant that’s a favorite among influencers. If you want somewhere central to the rest of Los Angeles, an urban feel, and the ability to walk to dinner and other transit hubs, Downtown LA is a popular landing spot. Check out the newly opened Hoxton for extremely chic lodging and a fantastic rooftop bar. If your heart is set on a beach vacation but you still want to experience fun dining and occasional nightlife, head straight to Santa Monica, Venice, or Marina Del Rey. You can live the luxe life at Shutters on the Beach or stay on budget at friendly chains like the Courtyard by Marriot or the Hilton Garden Inn. If you’re in LA for only a short trip and don’t want to deal with the commute from LAX to your hotel, the Hotel June is a cute new boutique hotel located in Westchester — mere minutes from the airport. Though the area is home to a quiet neighborhood, the hotel is a short drive to both the airport and popular beach cities Restaurants to try in Los Angeles Don’t let the tourist traps along the famous boulevard turn you away from dining at this Los Angeles establishment. The Washington Post/Getty Images Contrary to what you might have heard about Angelenos and their pro-smoothie, anti-gluten lifestyles, LA is quite the foodie paradise. Starting at the beach and working toward the valley, here are five LA restaurants and culinary experiences you must try while visiting Los Angeles. Over in trendy Santa Monica, Élephante Beach House serves up chic beachfront dining with views of the ocean. Serving elevated Italian cuisine, the breezy indoor-outdoor lounge-style dining room will have you feeling like a celebrity. Next, head down the Pacific Coast Highway and through the Santa Monica Mountains for a stop at Cafe on 27 in Topanga Canyon. Though the neighborhood is home to artists, retirees, and other Angelenos who want to live off the grid, Cafe on 27 is a hidden gem that rose to popularity on TikTok for its tasty brunch plates paired with jaw-dropping views on the canyon. Head east for a classy dinner at the Musso & Frank Grill on Hollywood Boulevard. Don’t let the tourist traps along the famous boulevard turn you away from dining at this iconic restaurant that was featured in the movie “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.” This dining institution is one of those red-booth, old-school grills that Marilyn Monroe once loved and where Jack Nicholson is always spotted. After seeing Hollywood, drive east on the infamous Sunset Boulevard and hit up Salazar in Silver Lake, an all-outdoor joint serving up elevated Mexican food. The restaurant is known for its Santa Maria-style Mexican BBQ and spiked agua frescas. Jack Nicholson Finally, to switch things up, hop on over to Downtown LA for Smorgasburg Los Angeles, a sprawling food fest that operates every Sunday afternoon, free to enter, and features more than 60 food vendors and a beer garden. Where else can you dine on grilled lobster, smash burgers, and vegan doughnuts all in one place? Activities in Los Angeles The Lake Hollywood Reservoir is a beautiful, man-made lake in the Hollywood Hills with a flat walking path that loops around. InnaPoka/Getty Images Give us a year and we’ll still need more time to give you a list of things to do, see, and experience in Los Angeles. From outdoor movies to hidden lakes, LA is the kind of city you visit if you like to go, go, go. Franklin Canyon Park is nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, just above Beverly Hills, and features a lake, a duck pond, and over 5 miles (8km) of hiking trails. The spot is such a hidden gem that you could live in LA your entire life and never know it’s there. To get to the park, take Mulholland Drive — another drive you should experience while in town — from West Hollywood and suddenly find yourself in the middle of the woods. This serene nature preserve is a great place to picnic and unplug. Another hidden body of water in LA is the Lake Hollywood Reservoir with a wrap-around walking path. To get there, drive through the winding Hollywood Hills, past historic million-dollar homes, until you reach the top to find a sprawling body of water. A flat, paved loop around the shockingly picturesque reservoir takes about an hour to complete and provides a relaxing walk from the hustle and bustle of the city below. If you haven’t tired of “LA nature,” keep reading. Nestled in the shadow of trendy Eastside neighborhood Silver Lake is Frogtown, a small neighborhood now known for being one of the coolest new spots along the LA River. A bike path runs along the river throughout Frogtown, which is dotted with cafes, bike shops, breweries, and even a vegan dessert shop. You can grab a bite and rent a bike at Spoke Bicycle Cafe and head out on the bike path, which traces the surprisingly lush Los Angeles River all the way to Studio City. For those who like being outside without all the endurance, check out The Malibu Cafe at Calamigos Ranch, located deep in the heart of Malibu Canyon. While the ranch is a pricey resort, The Malibu Cafe on the property is part restaurant, part duck pond, and part outdoor lounge. You can come for lunch and stay for the entire day. Rollick around the paddleboats or play giant Jenga on the lawn. For an experience that is distinctly LA, check at Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Though LA is full of outdoor movies, Cinespia is the original. Where else can you watch a classic film in a historic graveyard where beloved screen icons are actually buried? If the weather does turn, Cinespia screens its movies at iconic movie palaces around Downtown LA instead. Important advisories to know before arriving in Los Angeles Downtown LA is a centrally located hub with quick access to many nearby neighborhoods, especially less-touristy Eastside areas like Koreatown, Silverlake, Pasadena, and Highland Park. Madison Vanderberg for Insider While traveling to Los Angeles, it’s important to heed the following safety recommendations and advisories. Los Angeles requires all travelers entering the city from another state or country to fill out this online form , acknowledging that they have read and understood the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel guidance. Additionally, if you are vaccinated, the county recommends that you monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and wear a mask and take other precautions while traveling. If you are unvaccinated, the county recommends observing for symptoms and getting tested one to three days before travel and three to five days after travel. The county also recommends you quarantine for a week after your visit — or quarantine for 10 days if you can’t get tested. Lastly, in Los Angeles County, everyone 2 years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask in all indoor public places, on all public transportation and transit hubs, at outdoor Mega Events — defined as events with more than 10,000 attendees like concerts, sports games, and parades — and at any other outdoor location where it is the policy of the business or venue to wear a mask.