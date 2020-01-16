Disappointing photos show what 12 popular Los Angeles tourist attractions look like in real life

Michael Rosebrock/Shutterstock You’ll have to fight your way through crowds on the boardwalk at Venice Beach.

Los Angeles, California, is full of incredible attractions that people travel from all around the world to visit.

While photos often make tourist spots like Venice Beach and Rodeo Drive look attractive, they usually aren’t as glamorous in real life.

Attractions in Hollywood, such as the Walk of Fame, are so packed with tourists that they’re difficult to enjoy.

Some of the most iconic attractions in Los Angeles, California, are simply overrated. Yet, the city draws crowds from all over the world who set out to experience the famous landmarks in Hollywood, the palm tree-lined streets of Beverly Hills, and the golden-sand beaches.

While Los Angeles has all of these things and more, the typical tourist spots are usually overcrowded and don’t always live up to the hype.

Before you book a trip, keep scrolling to see what these 12 famous Los Angeles attractions look like in real life.

A trip to Los Angeles is not complete without an up-close view of the famous Hollywood Sign.

logoboom/Shutterstock The Hollywood Sign is instantly recognisable.

But it’s probably best to view the sign from afar, as the hike up the mountain takes about two to three hours round-trip.

James D. Morgan/Contributor/Getty Images The hike up the mountain is not for the faint of heart.

Griffith Observatory has some of the best views of Los Angeles.

f11photo/Shutterstock The Griffith Observatory overlooks the Los Angeles basin.

But heavy smog can make it difficult to get a decent view of downtown Los Angeles.

T G/TripAdvisor Heavy smog and pollution in Los Angeles obscure the view.

Many people visiting Los Angeles make the short drive to Anaheim, California, in order to spend the day at Disneyland.

Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images Disneyland is a short drive from Los Angeles.

The iconic theme park is known as the happiest place on Earth …

Barry King/WireImage via Getty Images Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is usually full of magic and wonder.

… If long lines and large crowds make you happy, that is.

Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images Disneyland is especially packed during the holidays.

Venice Beach is a great place to relax by the ocean and grab food on the boardwalk.

dualpics/Shutterstock Visitors can ride their bikes along the coast at Venice Beach.

But because Venice is one of the most popular destinations in Los Angeles, the boardwalk is almost always crowded.

Michael Rosebrock/Shutterstock Visitors may also be surprised to discover the city is grappling with a homelessness epidemic.

Rodeo Drive looks like something straight out of “Pretty Woman.”

BCFC/Shutterstock Rodeo Drive is known for its chic, high-end fashion shops.

But you’d be lucky to get any solo photo ops, thanks to the heavy foot traffic Rodeo sees on a regular basis.

prw05/TripAdvisor Lots of people visit Rodeo Drive to browse the stores.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has become one of the biggest hotspots in Los Angeles.

littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock The Hollywood Walk of Fame has some of Hollywood’s most prominent stars cemented into the footpath.

But the packed footpaths make it hard to admire the stars.

Tupungato/Shutterstock Visitors flock to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on a regular basis.

Santa Monica Pier is like a beautiful little oasis.

Mark and Anna Photography/Shutterstock The Santa Monica Pier is recognisable thanks to its colourful Ferris wheel.

But you’re going to have to make your way down a long bridge filled with people to reach the end of it.

Maria Fernanda Takigawa/TripAdvisor Crossing the bridge to get to the pier is usually a slow process.

L.A. Live is home to a number of popular nighttime entertainment options.

Alex Millauer/Shutterstock Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, L.A. is a premiere destination for events.

In fact, things can get a little too lively with all of the events happening at Staples Centre, Microsoft Theatre, and the Novo — all conveniently located at L.A. Live.

ralphh909/TripAdvisor L.A. Live can get crowded at times.

Grand Central Market has a variety of fresh dining options from some of LA’s best eats.

Walter Cicchetti/Shutterstock Grand Central Market is a popular dining choice among locals and tourists.

But the lunch rush at the popular marketplace can lead to lines out the door.

Walter Cicchetti/Shutterstock During lunch hour, lines can be out the door.

OUE Skyspace’s glass slide takes you over the edge (literally) of one of the tallest skyscrapers in Los Angeles.

Marc Flores/Getty Images for Ogilvy PR OUE Skyspace LA offers 360-degree views of Los Angeles.

However, it’s a little underwhelming as the slide only goes down one floor.

Hernan C/TripAdvisor The Skyslide is short, simple, and costs extra money to go on.

Pink’s Hot Dogs is a world-famous food spot in Los Angeles …

Carlos Gandiaga/Shutterstock Pink’s is an establishment that has been around since the golden age of Hollywood.

… Thanks to its popular reputation, there’s always a wait, no matter what time of the day it is.

Michael Gordon/Shutterstock The lines at Pink’s can become massive.

The street lamps are a striking visual piece at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Min C. Chiu/Shutterstock Chris Burden’s ‘Urban Light’ installation at LACMA has become one of the city’s most popular attractions.

It’s hard to get an Instagram-worthy picture though, as it’s usually filled to the brim with people trying to capture a photo of their own.

Visions of America/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Crowds flock to the street lamps in hopes of capturing an artistic picture.

