Schools in Los Angeles are all closed today due to a 'credible terror threat'

Every school in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) was closed Tuesday due to a “credible terror threat,” KTLA 5 reported, citing school officials and police.

There will be a news conference on Tuesday to provide more details about the threat.

Students were all sent home on Tuesday morning, according to NBC Los Angeles, which noted that LAUSD is the second-largest school district in the US.

This story is developing. Check back for more information.

