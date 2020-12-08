'A slap in my face': LA restaurant owner's video showing a film shoot's catering tent set up next to her closed eatery goes viral

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Restaurants, bars and entertainment at LA Live remain closed in Los Angeles due to restrictive Coronavirus measures on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Restaurant owner Angela Marsden made a video showing the film crew set up next door to her closed restaurant.

LA County has banned all outdoor dining and issued new stay-at-home orders.

Restaurants are struggling financially across the country.

A video of a restaurant owner in Los Angeles who was forced to close outdoor dining â€” while a film crew set up catering next door â€” has gone viral, showing why many are taking issue with the city’s strict pandemic measures.

Angela Marsden, owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill, posted the video on Saturday, the New York Times reported.

Watch this video, folks. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/Oo6LMdmE1p — Klavan Squarebeard, first of his name (@SpencerKlavan) December 4, 2020

“They have not given us money and they have shut us down. We cannot survive, my staff cannot survive,” Marsden said to the camera.

Los Angeles County has some of the strictest measures against the coronavirus in the country. A new stay at home order went into effect on November 28, banning people from gathering in public or private with those who aren’t members of their household. The order is in effect through December 20.

LA banned outdoor dining on November 25, limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery only. Marsden was already organising a protest against the restriction when she arrived at her restaurant to see the catering tents set up for the TV show “Good Girls,” according to NYT.



“This is safe? 50 feet away?” Marsden pointed out that the catering tents were right next to her restaurant. “Tell me that this is dangerous, but right next to me â€” as a slap in my face â€” that’s safe?”

A judge ordered LA county to show evidence that outdoor dining was sufficiently dangerous to justify the ban, and the county will go back to court on Tuesday.

The ban in LA is particularly strict, but restaurants across the country are in trouble. The National Restaurant Association sent a letter to congress Monday asking for financial relief.

“More than 500,000 restaurants of every business type â€” franchise, chain, and independent â€” are in an economic free fall,” the executive vice president of public affairs for the association wrote. “For every month that passes without a solution from Congress, thousands more restaurants will close their doors for good.”

The trade group estimates that 17%, or more than 110,000 restaurants, have already closed this year.

