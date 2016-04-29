Los Angeles Rams take Jared Goff with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams took California quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Rams made a massive trade up to No. 1 earlier in April, sending six picks to the Tennessee Titans to get the first pick.

Once the Rams made the move up to No. 1, it became consensus that Goff would be the Rams’ guy. With no set quarterback in their rotation, Goff, a California native, is not only considered the best passer in the draft, but a perfect fit for the Rams’ move to Los Angeles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.