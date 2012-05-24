A Los Angeles Middle School Will Have A VIP Lounge At Its Spring Dance

Photo: ejschoen1/Flickr

A dessert bar, free swag, and exclusivity: they are all part of the VIP lounge at an upcoming spring dance at a Los Angeles-area middle school.According to mummy-blogger Marcy Magiera, who writes BellaNoise, her son’s school is offering VIP access to students who pay an extra $5 on top of the regular $15 ticket.



Awkward adolescents will get to socialize as if they were celebrities, and have the non-popular kids gawk at their presence,

Magiera writes that the VIP lounge tickets are part of a fundraiser for a larger high school. But even with the charitable angle, Magiera is outraged at the idea–and rightly so–of adding another social issue to all the other problems middle school-aged kids face.

The invisible red rope that normally exists around the popular kids is now literally visible.

Magiera writes, “What’s next, bottle service? $10 for a jug of Coke maybe, served by a high-schooler in short shorts? While everyone else gets Capri sun pouches grabbed out of a tub full of ice??”

