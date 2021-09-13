Search

See inside the most expensive apartment in LA history that just hit the market for $125,000 per month, featuring a private rooftop pool and a rock climbing wall

Dominick Reuter
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
  • The most expensive apartment in California just hit the market in Los Angeles for $US125,000 ($AU169,953) a month.
  • With 6 beds and 11 baths, the penthouse unit at 825 South Hill St. has more than 19,000 square feet.
  • The list price nearly doubles a previous record listing from 2017 in LA’s Ten Thousand skyscraper.
The penthouse apartment of a 53-story skyscraper just hit the market in Los Angeles.
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
Source: The Altman Brothers
Listed for rent for $US125,000 ($AU169,953) per month, the unit is the most expensive apartment in California.
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
Developed by the Onni Group, the design spans more than 19,300 square feet…
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
Source: Onni Group
… across a two-story layout, ringed by 18-foot (5.49m)-tall floor-to-ceiling windows.
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
The Robert Bailey-designed interior provides “an organic environment blending smooth lines and calm finishes.”
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
The floors are premium European white oak hardwood floors and the kitchen surfaces are quartz, marble, and granite.
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
Wine aficionados will love the unit’s 240-bottle climate-controlled wine-room…
The penthouse at 825 South Hill St
… which is next to a private elevator. Visitors can use one of the five standard lifts that serve the unit.
Floor plan of 825 S Hill penthouse
It has 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms…
Floor plan of 825 S Hill St penthouse
… as well as a steam room and a sauna.
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
The master bedroom has its own private lounge area…
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
… and opens onto two of its own rooftop patios.
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
Stepping outside, the unit has several patios totaling 6,000 square feet of space with sweeping views of downtown LA…
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
… with fireplaces, grills, and food prep stations to keep guests entertained.
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
A skybar serves the upper level of the penthouse, which includes a game room and fitness center.
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
The upper patio leads to the private rooftop pool…
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
… and beyond the pool is a rock-climbing wall.
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
And of course, no Hollywood luxury home is complete without its own movie theater.
The penthouse at 825 S Hill in LA
A video gives you a sense of how it all ties together with the stunning views.
825 South Hill Street from on Vimeo.

 

