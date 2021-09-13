See inside the most expensive apartment in LA history that just hit the market for $125,000 per month, featuring a private rooftop pool and a rock climbing wall

The penthouse apartment of a 53-story skyscraper just hit the market in Los Angeles. Source: The Altman Brothers

Listed for rent for $US125,000 ($AU169,953) per month, the unit is the most expensive apartment in California.

Developed by the Onni Group, the design spans more than 19,300 square feet… Source: Onni Group

… across a two-story layout, ringed by 18-foot (5.49m)-tall floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Robert Bailey-designed interior provides “an organic environment blending smooth lines and calm finishes.”

The floors are premium European white oak hardwood floors and the kitchen surfaces are quartz, marble, and granite.

Wine aficionados will love the unit’s 240-bottle climate-controlled wine-room…

… which is next to a private elevator. Visitors can use one of the five standard lifts that serve the unit.

It has 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms…

… as well as a steam room and a sauna.

The master bedroom has its own private lounge area…

… and opens onto two of its own rooftop patios.

Stepping outside, the unit has several patios totaling 6,000 square feet of space with sweeping views of downtown LA…

… with fireplaces, grills, and food prep stations to keep guests entertained.

A skybar serves the upper level of the penthouse, which includes a game room and fitness center.

The upper patio leads to the private rooftop pool…

… and beyond the pool is a rock-climbing wall.