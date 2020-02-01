The LA Lakers left 2 empty seats for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and gave out 20,000 Bryant jerseys at the emotional first game since his death

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Two empty seats at the Staples Centre are adorned with roses to mark the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi at the first LA Lakers game since they died.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were remembered with tributes in the first LA Lakers game since their deaths.

They and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

The Lakers played their first game sine Bryant’s death on Friday at the Staples Centre, against the Portland Trailblazers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were remembered with a series of tributes at the first Lakers game on Friday since their tragic death, including leaving them empty seats covered with roses.

Bryant, Gianna, and seven other passengers were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

All NBA games were cancelled the day of the crash after the sudden news. The Los Angeles Lakers played their first game on Friday since Bryant’s death against the Portland Trailblazers.

From their memorial courtside seats to 24-second and 8-second violations to honour the NBA icon’s retired numbers, here are the ways their legacy was honoured at the game:

20,000 shirts with Bryant’s jersey number were laid out on the seats of the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Row on row of LA Lakers jerseys with Bryant’s name and number 24.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Los Angeles, California, USA; Roses and the jerseys of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are set on the seats they sat in on the last game they attended together, Dec. 29, 2019, at Staples Centre.

Bryant’s retired jersey numbers — 8 and 24 — were up in lights for the game.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Lakers wore purple warm-ups with Bryant’s jersey.

Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the national anthem after a pre game tribute to Kobe Bryant before playing the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Centre.

Players don’t usually wear warmups onto the court, but made an exception for this game.

Usher sang an emotion-laden rendition of “Amazing Grace” to start off the game.

Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Usher performs “Amazing Grace” during the Lakers’ tribute to Kobe. pic.twitter.com/NV88OpW5Uq — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

A tribute video was played to honour Bryant’s legacy.

Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs during a video tribute to longtime Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant before the Lakers play the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Centre. Bryaant died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

The Lakers' tribute to Kobe Bryant ???????? pic.twitter.com/jI0wwlSqhk — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

Boyz II Men performed the National Anthem.

Boyz II Men sings the national anthem during the Lakers’ pregame ceremony. pic.twitter.com/yvnwZhyd53 — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

LeBron James gave a heartfelt eulogy to his “brother” Kobe Bryant.

Harry How/Getty Images

"So in the words of Kobe Bryant, 'Mamba Out,' but in the words of us, 'Not forgotten.' Live on, brother." —LeBron James during the Lakers' tribute to Kobe pic.twitter.com/qQTHrirN6t — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

All five starters, still wearing their Bryant-inspired warmups, were announced as “6-6 out of Lower Merion High School…Kobe Bryant.”

Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Los Angeles Lakers Rajon Rondo, Anthony Davis and LeBron James wear uniform numbers worn by longtime Lakers player Kobe Bryant during pregame warmups before playing Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Centre. Bryant died along with eight others in a helicopter crash January 26, 2020.

“Number 24, 6’6, 20th campaign from Lower Merion High School…” pic.twitter.com/H314wWufA2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

Several team members engraved messages on their shoes for both Kobe and Gigi.

Harry How/Getty Images Shoes of LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers worn to honour Kobe Bryant during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Centre on January 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Bryant’s jersey number could be seen in even the most minute details

The Lakers took a 24-second violation and the Blazers took an 8-second violation to honour Bryant’s two jersey numbers at the start of the game.

The Lakers take a 24-second violation and the Blazers take an 8-second violation to honor Kobe. pic.twitter.com/eyAMI9V804 — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

The Lakers coaches all wore Kobe Nike shoes.

ESPN

Singer Charlie Puth and rapper Wiz Khalifa performed “See You Again” during halftime.

"Rest In Peace to the late, great Kobe Bryant." pic.twitter.com/jmqQMVC2UO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.