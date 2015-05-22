The Los Angeles Lakers are the wild card of the 2015 NBA Draft

Julie Jacobson/AP Lakers coach Byron Scott will have a talented young rookie to work with next year.

The Los Angeles Lakers surprised the NBA world by taking home the No. 2 pick at the NBA’s Draft Lottery Tuesday night.

Most people believe there are two can’t-miss prospects that will go first and second on draft night: centres Karl-Anthony Towns of Kentucky and Jahlil Okafor of Duke.

It’s widely assumed that the Timberwolves will take one of the two centres at No. 1. The Lakers would presumably then take whichever big man is left.

However, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers don’t have their minds made up about who they will draft at No. 2:

Shouldn’t be shocking, but from to a league source w/ knowledge of the Lakers’ thinking, they feel like they could go big or small at No. 2

— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 21, 2015

Basically, the Lakers aren’t locked into K-AT or Okafor no matter what at this point, per source. Intrigued by Mudiay/Russell.

— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 21, 2015

After Towns and Okafor, the two most highly prized prospects are guards, D’Angelo Russell of Ohio State and Emmanuel Mudiay, who played in China last year. Both figure to be good NBA players, with ESPN’s Jay Bilas calling Russell the most “pure basketball player” in the draft, but it’s been widely assumed that they’d go off the board after Towns and Okafor.

The Lakers’ reported indecision, however, changes of the draft is expected to play out.

The Lakers are the wild card here. They affect what the Philadelphia 76ers will do with the third pick, because if the Lakers take one of the guards, the Sixers face a decision: draft based on value and take one of the top prospects in Okafor/Towns, or draft based on need and take one of the remaining guards in Russell/Mudiay.

With two lottery-pick big men in Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid already on the roster, the Sixers seem unlikely to go after either Towns or Okafor. If they choose one of the guards in Russell or Mudiay, that could see Towns or Okafor slide to the Knicks.

There’s also a chance, albeit a far one, that the Lakers could look outside this presumed top four. Other top prospects, like 7’1″ Latvian forward Kristaps Porzingis, Duke’s Justise Winslow, or Kentucky’s Will Cauley-Stein are projected to go right after the top four prospects.

The Lakers’ uncertainty is a good thing for the New York Knicks picking at No. 4. The Knicks could use a big man or a guard, so if Towns and Okafor are the top two picks, one of the guards in Russell or Mudiay will be available for the Knicks. If the Lakers take a guard and the Sixers don’t go outside of the box and add a third young center, then New York gets their big man.

With over a month remaining until the draft, speculation will continue, and teams likely won’t figure out their top choices until they get to see the players during workouts. Right now, it seems the Lakers hold the key to how much of the top of the draft will lay out.

