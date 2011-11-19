Los Angeles Investigators Reopen Natalie Wood Drowning Case (VIDEO)

Investigators in Los Angeles have decided to reopen the investigation into Natalie Wood‘s mysterious drowning death.



Ever since the beautiful and talented actress died in November 1981, rumour and speculation have surrounded the incident, and though it was ruled an accidental drowning, her family and many others wonder whether or not she was pushed by her husband, Robert Wagner.

The reopening of her case comes just before the 30-year anniversary of her death. The Los Angeles county Sheriff’s office says that the reason is that they now have additional information.

In 2009, Dennis Davern, who was the captain of the ship and author Marti Rulli released a book called “Goodbye Natalie, Goodbye Speldour” which provided Davern’s account of the night she drowned. On “The Today Show” Friday morning, though Davern refused to answer most of David Gregory‘s questions, Rulli did provide some interesting information.

Rulli spoke of a “terrible argument [between Wood and Wagner] transpired that broke out onto the back deck.” Immediately after that, Natalie was missing. Wagner asked that Davern search the boat, but he asked him not to turn on the searchlight or take any steps to see whether she had gone missing in the water.

In the original investigation, Wagner and Davern neglected to tell investigators about any of this.

Davern now says that he believes that Wagner was involved in the death and that it was a direct result of their argument.

