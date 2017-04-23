Incredible images of Los Angeles before it was a city

Library of CongressLos Angeles, circa 1886.
Long before Hollywood’s stars descended on Los Angeles, the city was a modest farming settlement inhabited by thousands of Native Americans.
Now home to approximately 3.9 million residents and counting, Los Angeles has clearly changed a lot since then.
Here are the maps, illustrations, and old-time photographs that show the journey of the City of Angels.
The Chumash people, a seafaring group of Native Americans, were the first to settle in the Los Angeles area around 9,000 BC.
In 1542, Portuguese explorer Juan Cabrillo journeyed along California's coast. He called the city's present-day San Pedro Bay the 'Bay of Smokes,' due to rising smoke from fires made by Native Americans.
When the first Spanish missionaries arrived in 1602, there were approximately 22,000 Chumash living there. But it wasn't until over a century later that Spanish explorer Gaspar de Portola founded LA's first official settlement in 1769.
Felipe de Neve became the new Governor of California in 1775. Established two years later, Los Angeles' first district was named San Jose de Guadalupe.
Wikipedia CommonsThe 'Old Plaza Church' facing Los Angeles' plaza, 1869.
Source: 'History of California'
Neve set up Los Angeles' city plan, which called for a central public plaza surrounded by a church, administrative buildings, and streets laid out in a grid with some blocks designated for farms and homes.
Wikipedia CommonsAn 1887 aerial photo of Los Angeles, taken from a balloon.
Source: City of Los Angeles
The city of Los Angeles, which translates to 'The Angels,' was officially founded in 1781. Many families from Mexico came to live there.
By 1821, Los Angeles had grown into the largest self-sustaining farming community in Southern California.
To accommodate its growing population, LA built up its transportation infrastructure in the late 19th century. The Los Angeles and San Pedro Railroad, pictured below, were the city's first.
Wikipedia CommonsThe Los Angeles & San Pedro Railroad was the first railroad in Los Angeles, circa 1880.
Source: USC
The Los Angeles City Oil Field, which still emits tar today, was discovered in 1892. It set off California's first major oil boom by producing about 45 barrels per day.
Wikipedia CommonsHuge crowds on the corner of Spring Street and Sixth Street in Los Angeles, April, 1910
Source: Los Angeles Almanac
In the mid-20th century, Southern California started started construction on massive highways, which connect LA to other centres, like San Francisco and San Diego. LA displaced a quarter-million residents to build its 527-mile freeway system from the '40s to '60s.
Wikipedia CommonsJudge Harry Pregerson Interchange in Los Angeles, 2009.
Source: San Gabriel Valley Tribune
Its population is expected to swell to 15.7 million by 2025, which would make it the densest city in the US.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.