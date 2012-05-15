Here Are Some Brand New Designs For The $1 Billion Los Angeles NFL Stadium

Photo: YouTube

Farmer’s Field is the proposed billion-dollar stadium that will be home to a potential NFL franchise in Los Angeles.Recently, the people behind the project released a video with new illustrations of what the stadium will look like.



The stadium would be a part of a new entertainment complex centered around the Staples centre and L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

This complex includes a glitzy new hall for the L.A. Convention centre, an outdoor plaza, and much-needed parking for tailgating.

Farmer’s Field has competition from rival stadium projects, and still has to clear some hurdles before construction begins. But based on the illustrations, it could be great.

