Here Are Some Brand New Designs For The $1 Billion Los Angeles NFL Stadium

Photo: YouTube
Farmer’s Field is the proposed billion-dollar stadium that will be home to a potential NFL franchise in Los Angeles.Recently, the people behind the project released a video with new illustrations of what the stadium will look like.
The stadium would be a part of a new entertainment complex centered around the Staples centre and L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.
This complex includes a glitzy new hall for the L.A. Convention centre, an outdoor plaza, and much-needed parking for tailgating.
Farmer’s Field has competition from rival stadium projects, and still has to clear some hurdles before construction begins. But based on the illustrations, it could be great.
The project would add four new major structures, at a pricetag of $1.2 billion — $275 million of which will come from city bonds
If it's built, four different teams — the Kings, Lakers, Clippers, and NFL Team X – will play just steps from each other
The rebuilt wing of the convention centre would have more space to host things like the L.A. Auto Show ...
