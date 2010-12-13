Los Angeles Football Fans Should Follow This Minnesota Roof Situation Closely

Photo: ESPN

The roof at the Metrodome collapsed this morning, and the Vikings will play at Ford Field tomorrow. Between repairing the roof and playing under someone else’s, Vikings owner Zygi Wilf is destined to lose millions of dollars from this episode. In other words, his calls for a new stadium just got more urgent.While Minneapolis fumbles with the idea of funding that stadium, two separate groups are already in serious discussions to sponsor the construction of a new football stadium in Los Angeles. AEG intends to do so even without a firm commitment from an NFL team. It’s only a matter of time before some franchise takes the bait.



It’s still difficult to imagine the Vikings being that team after spending 50 years in Minnesota. But a move wouldn’t be the first time stadium issues caused football owners to do the unthinkable.

In Los Angeles, Wilf would have a new stadium (that he didn’t even pay to build) in a much bigger media market without weather concerns. And LA fans have been known to love teams sporting purple and gold. So it’s worth watching whether the word Hollywood is uttered in the aftermath of the Metrodome’s collapse.

