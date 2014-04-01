Los Angeles' Massive Fleur De Lys Estate Sells To A 'Highly Secretive French Billionaire' For A Record $US102 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Fleur de Lys mansion

After years on and off the market, Los Angeles’ massive Fleur de Lys estate has sold to a “highly secretive French billionaire” for $US102 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold in L.A. County, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The home, which was sold by socialite and philanthropist Suzanne Saperstein, has 12 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a ballroom, two kitchens, a massive movie theatre, a pool, tennis courts, and a nine-car garage. It had previously been listed for $US125 million.

According to the LA Times, the 4.6-acre estate was sold after a three-way bidding war among international billionaires, and the winner closed in 10 days in an all-cash deal that included the home’s antique furnishings.

Formula One heiress Tamara Ecclestone reportedly showed interest in the house in late 2012, and it was the setting for a much buzzed-about “off with their heads”-themed 40th birthday party for Yammer CEO David Sacks.

Fleur de Lys has a private, gated entrance on N. Carolwood Drive.

It's on more than four acres of land.

In addition to a swimming pool, the estate has two motor courts, a spa complex, and a tennis court.

The home was built in 2002, but it took years for the Sapersteins to buy up the adjacent land where Fleur de Lys is located.

The home was designed to resemble a Parisian palace. Check out those marble floors.

The 50,000-square-foot residence includes a ballroom.

The home was built to host parties of 500, and has a commercial kitchen.

It's filled with antique furnishings, which were included in the $US102 million sale price.

Now see a stunning estate nearby.

Inside The $US65 Million Bel-Air Estate Once Owned By Kenny Rogers »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.