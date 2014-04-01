Los Angeles' Massive Fleur De Lys Estate Sells To A 'Highly Secretive French Billionaire' For A Record $US102 Million

After years on and off the market, Los Angeles’ massive Fleur de Lys estate has sold to a “highly secretive French billionaire” for $US102 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold in L.A. County, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The home, which was sold by socialite and philanthropist Suzanne Saperstein, has 12 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a ballroom, two kitchens, a massive movie theatre, a pool, tennis courts, and a nine-car garage. It had previously been listed for $US125 million.

According to the LA Times, the 4.6-acre estate was sold after a three-way bidding war among international billionaires, and the winner closed in 10 days in an all-cash deal that included the home’s antique furnishings.

Formula One heiress Tamara Ecclestone reportedly showed interest in the house in late 2012, and it was the setting for a much buzzed-about “off with their heads”-themed 40th birthday party for Yammer CEO David Sacks.

