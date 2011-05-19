Los Angeles Dodgers Will Be Auctioned Off, According To Latest rumours

Photo: AP

Mike Ozanian of Forbes is reporting that it’s looking more and more likely that the L.A. Dodgers will be auctioned to the highest bidder, in order to meet its financial obligations.The team is danger of missing payroll this month. If that happens, the players who aren’t paid can file a grievance, that would immediately make them free agents.



Major League Baseball can’t allow that to happen. They would be forced to step in and cover payroll, which would only cement their stewardship of the team.

At that point, the theory goes, MLB will auction of the team to a new owner, who will settle the outstanding debts and leave owner Frank McCourt on the outside looking in.

