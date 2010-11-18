Los Angeles County Has Banned Plastic Bags, Levied 10 Cent Tax On Paper

Photo: www.blogto.com

Los Angeles County passed a major ban last night on plastic bags, according to the LA Times.Beginning in July, 67 large supermarkets and pharmacies will stop providing plastic. By 2012, the ban will cover 1,000 local stores.



They will also charge a 10-cent surcharge for paper bags.

Although the ban will affect only the unincorporated areas outside L.A., it’s seen as a model for the rest of the California — as will be the lawsuit that might follow.

Outside of California this idea seems years away at best. But it could only help local businesses, which wouldn’t have to buy thousands of bags each month from China.

