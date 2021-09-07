A car drove into an unhoused encampment in Los Angeles, injuring at least 4 people

At least four people were injured after a car plowed into an encampment of unhoused people on Tuesday.

At least four people were injured after a car plowed into an encampment of unhoused people in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Koreatown, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Tuesday morning.

A white car jumped the sidewalk early in the morning and plowed into the encampment at the intersection of Virgil Avenue and 5th Street. Fox 11 LA reported four people were inside the car.

Four patients were transferred to the hospital, the LAFD said, with one individual in moderate condition and three in fair condition. One person was freed from underneath the car.

It’s unclear why the car jumped the sidewalk.

In a June 2020 report, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority revealed that there were more than 66,000 unhoused individuals in the city, Vox reported in May of this year. The figure represents a 12.7% increase over the previous year.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.