California Residents Go Ballistic Over L.A. Area School Superintendent's Ridiculous Salary

Los Angeles-area residents exploded at an emergency school board meeting last week, blasting the district’s superintendent for what they believe is a ridiculous and offensive salary.

According to local CBS station KCAL, Centinela Valley Union High School District head Jose Fernandez made $US663,000 in 2013 for overseeing a district with three schools and about 6,500 students. By comparison, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent John E. Deasy — who is in charge of over 200 schools and about 650,000 students — made $US390,000 last year.

The Centinela Valley district is in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County, and includes many of the area’s inland cities. One of the district’s schools — Lawndale High School — was included in U.S. News & World Report’s ranking of the best high schools in California.

Residents expressed their outrage at Fernandez’ salary at an emergency school board meeting last Tuesday. “You should all step down and walk away from this! This is ridiculous! This is nuts, this is crazy! I give my wife everything! I do anything I can for my wife! I’m sleeping with her! Who are you sleeping with?” one enraged man screamed at the board.

Another resident called for the resignation of the entire board and a special investigation into how they are spending school funding.

A local high school teacher also spoke at the emergency meeting, telling the board how she has to buy paper for her own classroom. “It’s embarrassing when I have to go to Office Depot and buy paper, and I read that other people don’t have to worry about things like that,” she said.

Fernandez justified his salary by citing the poor condition of the school district when he took over in 2008, saying that some of the facilities were “similar to the situation in Haiti.”

