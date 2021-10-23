United Airlines is launching a test program at LAX that lets you skip the TSA line with a reservation you can make on your smartphone

United Airlines and Los Angeles World Airports have teamed up to quicken the TSA process for passengers traveling on United flights departing from terminals 7 or 8 at Los Angeles International Airport. United Airlines at LAX Angel DiBilio/Shutterstock Source: LAX Fast Lane

The pilot program, known as LAX Fast Lane, allows travelers to book a 15-minute time slot to pass through security. The time windows, which are available between 6:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. during the trial period, are released 24 hours before the flight is scheduled to depart.

There's a dedicated website for booking a time slot, meaning travelers can make a reservation straight from their mobile device. Bookings must be done at least an hour before departure.

There is no sign-up or account required to use Fast Lane. Passengers simply make a reservation on the website by searching for their flight and entering the number of passengers in their party. Up to 10 travelers can use a single appointment.

Once booked, travelers will receive a QR code that they can present to the TSA agent to enter a dedicated expedited security lane. However, walk-in appointments are also available at the airport by scanning a QR code posted on LAX Fast Lane signs throughout the terminals.

Fast Lane is located at the east end of the checkpoint at terminal 7, which is where all passengers traveling through either terminal are screened. There is not a separate checkpoint for terminal 8.

The pilot program is available for free to all customers traveling on United flights through LAX terminals 7 and 8. Those already enrolled in a trusted traveler program like TSA PreCheck or CLEAR who opt to use the Fast Lane will be subject to regular screening requirements, like taking out liquids and laptops.

The goal is to streamline the security process and make the airport experience easier and less stressful ahead of the busy holiday season. The trial period started on October 20 and will run for 90 days through January 18, 2022.

"Providing a service that allows our guests to know exactly when and how long it will take to get through airport security is a compelling service that holds great potential for busy travelers," said Los Angeles World Airports chief executive officer Justin Erbacci.