Los Angeles airport is building a terminal just for celebrities and the very wealthy

Your chances of running into a celebrity at LAX will soon be greatly diminished.

The Board of Airport Commissioners voted to pass a proposal for a private terminal dedicated to celebrities, athletes, politicians, and the wealthy at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

According to the proposal, the new terminal will be built in a converted cargo facility and includes a 43,750-square-foot building and a 13,840-square-foot parking lot.

The new terminal will allow those seeking privacy to avoid the main terminals by pulling into a closed parking lot and drop-off area. When they enter the terminal, they will find private suites waiting for them, along with catering options, and they will be driven steps away from the plane for boarding.

It’s estimated that the new terminal will draw in more than $US3.7 million in the first year and more than $US34 million during the building’s 10-year lease with security firm Gavin de Becker and Associates.

According to the Guardian, de Becker would like to introduce similar plans to other major US cities, including New York City and Chicago, should this terminal be successful.

The cost to take advantage of this private terminal is estimated to fall between $US1,500 to $US1,800.

