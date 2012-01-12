Check Out These Amazing Aerial Photos Of Los Angeles

Kamelia Angelova
Noe Montes

Photo: Noe Montes

Photographer Noe Montes captured some stunning aerial images of Los Angeles for a project commissioned by the Los Angeles Police Foundation.The gallery, dubbed ‘L.A. Is Beautiful,’ includes photos of the LA port, downtown skyline and winding intersections. Monte is currently working on a project for the Pacific Gateway Workforce, and his work can be seen at L.A.’s THIS gallery in February.

Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles

The Valley & McArthur Park

L.A. Cathedral & Downtown

Port of Los Angeles

Compton & Rancho Palos Verdes

Jordan Downs

Van Nuys City Hall & Getty centre

Downtown

110 and 105 Intersection

110 and 91 Intersection & 110 and 105 Intersection

Downtown

Want to see more stunning aerial photos? Check out

BREATHTAKING AERIAL PHOTOS Show How Small Mankind Really Is >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.