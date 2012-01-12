Check Out These Amazing Aerial Photos Of Los Angeles

Photo: Noe Montes

Photographer Noe Montes captured some stunning aerial images of Los Angeles for a project commissioned by the Los Angeles Police Foundation.The gallery, dubbed ‘L.A. Is Beautiful,’ includes photos of the LA port, downtown skyline and winding intersections. Monte is currently working on a project for the Pacific Gateway Workforce, and his work can be seen at L.A.’s THIS gallery in February.



