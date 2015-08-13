If the US is going to bid for the 2024 Olympics, it's coming from Los Angeles

If the United States is going to bid for the 2024 Olympics, that bid will come from Los Angeles.

After a hastily called meeting Wednesday, U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun said he was optimistic the USOC could work out a plan to make Los Angeles the bidder.

He said he hoped the decision would be official by the end of the month.

The news comes two weeks after the USOC dropped a Boston bid that was short on support. Los Angeles isn’t showing any of those problems.

Mayor Eric Garcetti has said he’d have no problem signing the host city contract that the mayor in Boston refused to sign.

Los Angeles has hosted previous Olympics, in 1932 and 1984, and would enter a contest that already includes Rome, Paris, Budapest and Hamburg, Germany.

Here’s the announcement from the USOC Board of Directors:

We continue to think that a U.S. bid for the 2024 Games can be successful,” said USOC chairman Larry Probst. “The board authorised CEO Scott Blackmun to work with Los Angeles to explore the viability of a potential bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. We hope to finalise terms that benefit both the city of Los Angeles and the Olympic Movement in the United States so that we can submit a world-class bid to the IOC by its September 15 deadline.

