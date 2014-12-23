6 Reported Dead After Lorry Crashes Into Pedestrians In Crowded Square In Glasgow

Sky News A screenshot from as Sky News video of the crash site.

Six people are dead and several seriously injured after a bin lorry lost control and plowed into pedestrians in George Square in central Glasgow.

Superintendent Stewart Carle of Police Scotland told the AP the incident was “a road traffic accident, nothing more sinister.”

“For now it does not look to be a criminal or deliberate act that has taken place here this afternoon, but we need to have time to investigate it,” he said.

The truck driver is being treated in a nearby hospital.

The lorry crashed into the Millennium Hotel and hit people that were were waiting to cross the road outside Queen Street station, Sky News reports. It’s a particularly busy time of the year for shoppers in George Square.

“There is no structural damage to the hotel. This is bang in the middle of Glasgow’s shopping area,” Sky correspondent James Matthews said from the scene of the accident.

“The lorry collided with pedestrians before ramming into the structure and that has contributed to the casualty count.”

George Square is now closed off as emergency services attend to the scene.

