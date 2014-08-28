Lorna Jane Cracks Down On Design Knock-Offs

Women’s activewear label Lorna Jane plans to crackdown on copy-cats announcing it will now be applying Property Rights to its designs as of August 29.

The brand claims other retailers have been ripping-off its top-selling designs for cheaper prices.

Founder Lorna Jane Clarkson told Ragtrader: “We value our customers and when they shop with us can rest assured they receive the best activewear available in terms of both style and quality.”

“We take great pride in developing high-tech fashion-forward pieces to suit every woman’s active lifestyle,” which she says “sets our garments apart from others in the market.”

Lorna Jane was earmarked for an IPO earlier in the year.

Trade buyers Under Armour and Foot Locker are in the running to buy the label from Clarkson, and private equity firm Champ Ventures which acquired 40% of the business 3 years ago.

The retailer, which posted a profit of $19.6 million in the 2013 financial year, is believe to be valued around $400 million.

Read more here.

