Lorna Jane Clarkson Is Selling Her Fitness Clothing Chain

Lorna Jane Clarkson / Supplied

Australian female exercise clothing retailer Lorna Jane is up for sale, with a reported price tag of about $500 million.

The Australian Financial Review reports the chain is up for auction, appointing Credit Suisse bankers to negotiate a deal.

The news means the private equity firm CHAMP which holds a 40 per cent stake in the company and founder Lorna Jane Clarkson’s plans for an IPO will probably be shelved.

