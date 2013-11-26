These 3 Slides Show How E-Cigarettes Are Shaking Up The Tobacco Industry

Steven Perlberg

Much about e-cigarettes remains to be seen — from the health effect to regulation to proper vaping etiquette.

One thing is pretty clear. E-cigarettes — already a billion-dollar industry — are really disrupting the tobacco status quo.

Barbarian Capital tweeted some lightly-annotated Lorillard research slides showing just how much the e-cigarette industry stands to grow.

First, e-cigarettes are already large enough to be negatively impacting U.S. cigarette trends

LorillardTwitter.com/BarbarianCap

There has been huge growth.

LorillardTwitter.com/BarbarianCap

Finally, some research suggests e-cigarettes may be “safer.” It’s important to remember that at one point, Marlboro Lights were “safe” cigarettes too. Then it turned out people were just buying more light cigarettes and taking heftier drags. Now, it’s illegal to market a “light” cigarette, lest people think it is actually safe. Still:

Lorillard cigaretteTwitter.com/BarbarianCap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.