These 3 Slides Show How E-Cigarettes Are Shaking Up The Tobacco Industry

Much about e-cigarettes remains to be seen — from the health effect to regulation to proper vaping etiquette.

One thing is pretty clear. E-cigarettes — already a billion-dollar industry — are really disrupting the tobacco status quo.

Barbarian Capital tweeted some lightly-annotated Lorillard research slides showing just how much the e-cigarette industry stands to grow.

First, e-cigarettes are already large enough to be negatively impacting U.S. cigarette trends

There has been huge growth.

Finally, some research suggests e-cigarettes may be “safer.” It’s important to remember that at one point, Marlboro Lights were “safe” cigarettes too. Then it turned out people were just buying more light cigarettes and taking heftier drags. Now, it’s illegal to market a “light” cigarette, lest people think it is actually safe. Still:

