Big Tobacco CEO Unapologetically Smokes His E-Cig At The New York Stock Exchange

Citi recently declared electronic cigarettes to be one of the 10 disruptive technologies that are changing the world.



Murray Kessler, CEO of Lorillard Tobacco was on the New York Stock Exchange floor on Friday. CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla recorded this Vine of Kessler taking a puff of one of his company’s Blu e-cigs.

Is this the future of smoking indoors?

From @carlquintanilla:

The CEO of Lorillard lights up an e-cig on the @CNBC set. https://t.co/929oqLQHaz — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) June 28, 2013

