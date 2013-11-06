Incredible Photos Show What Post-Apocalyptic America Might Look Like

Lori Nix has a morbid imagination. The photographer has been fascinated with the end of the world for as long as she can remember, and she says it may have to do with growing up in rural Kansas.

“I’ve been in tornadoes, floods, blizzards,” Nix told Business Insider. “I grew up surrounded by disaster.”

Nix’s project “The City” portrays a world where some disaster has caused humans to depart for an unseen destination. What’s left behind are dilapidated structures — art museums, theatres, laundromats, bars, libraries — that no longer function and are slowly being reclaimed by Mother Nature.

To create the photos, Nix and her partner Kathleen Gerber construct dioramas of each idea by hand, using a variety of materials. When the diorama is finished, Nix brings in her camera and photographs it in a way that makes them look chillingly real.

Nix has been working on the project since 2005 and has plans to continue for at least the next year, before calling it quits. Her new book, “The City,” was released this past August by Decode Books.

