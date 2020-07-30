Inside the Bel Air mansion that Lori Loughlin just sold to a Tinder cofounder for $18.75 million

Matthew Brush Lori Loughlin just sold her Bel Air mansion for a significant price cut.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli closed a deal to sell their Bel Air mansion on Wednesday.

They sold the property to Tinder cofounder Justin Mateen for $US18.75 million. The property was initially listed for $US28.7 million.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate sits on a golf course and has a contemporary vibe.

The sale comes after Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty for their roles in the college admissions scandal in May and resigned from the elite Bel-Air Country Club in June.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli just sold their Los Angeles mansion.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home sits on a golf course in the ritzy Bel Air neighbourhood. The 9,000-square-foot home sold for $US18.75 million.

Tinder cofounder Justin Mateen, the buyer, snagged the home a significant price cut – the property was initially listed for $US28.7 million.

The sale of the home comes after a difficult summer for the couple. In May, they agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to get their daughters into college, and in June they resigned from the elite Bel-Air Country Club.

The Agency’s Arvin Haddad held the listing and Rodeo Realty’s Josh Flagg represented Mateen.

Keep reading for a look inside the home.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli just closed a deal to sell their Bel Air mansion.

Tinder cofounder Justin Mateen purchased the home for $US18.75 million.

Mateen snagged the home for a significant deduction — the mansion’s original asking price was $US28.7 million.

The sale comes after the couple pleaded guilty for their roles in the college admissions scandal in May and resigned from the elite Bel-Air Country Club in June.

The 9,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Mateen, the home's buyer, stepped down from his role at Tinder in 2014 following a highly publicized sexual harassment lawsuit.

The mansion Mateen is moving into has a relatively open floor plan, with high ceilings …

… and Mediterranean details like arches.

Cavernous spaces and modern touches like massive golden bars give the home a contemporary feel.

The property also has views of a golf course.

