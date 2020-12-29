Lori Loughlin released from prison after serving 2 months for her role in the college-admissions scandal

REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Lori Loughlin was released from prison on Monday after serving two months for her role in the college-admissions scandal.

She was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, early Monday morning, CBS Boston reported.

The Bureau of Prisons website confirmed that Loughlin was scheduled to be released on Monday, but the agency did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A representative for Loughlin said she had no further information to share.

Loughlin had reported to the prison to start her sentence on October 30.

She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in the college-admissions scandal earlier this year, admitting to paying $US500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admissions to the University of Southern California as purported crew recruits.

Prosecutors said Loughlin and Giannulli worked with the scandal ringleader William “Rick” Singer to create fake athletic profiles their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, which included photos of them on rowing machines and rÃ©sumÃ©s featuring fake rowing accomplishments.

At their sentencing in August, Loughlin said she was “truly and profoundly and deeply sorry” for her role in the scheme.

As part of her plea deal, Loughlin was ordered to pay a $US150,000 fine and carry out 100 hours of community service after her two-month sentence.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months behind bars, a sentence he started in November. He was also ordered to pay a $US250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

More than 50 other parents, college-athletics coaches, school administrators, and college-entrance-exam administers were indicted in Operation Varsity Blues, and dozens of them have pleaded guilty since news of the scheme broke in March 2019.

Prosecutors have said that some parents paid Singer to have their students admitted into elite universities as athletes, regardless of their athletic abilities, while other parents paid to have their children’s SAT and ACT exam answers falsified.

