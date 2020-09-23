Here's what life is like in the prison where Lori Loughlin will serve her 2-month sentence in the college-admissions scandal

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Lori Loughlin.

Lori Loughlin, who with her husband paid $US500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California, will spend two months at a federal correctional institution in Victorville, California.

Loughlin will stay in open dormitory cubicle housing and have access to classes like ceramics, spinning, and Pilates.

Loughlin was sentenced in August and has been ordered to start her sentence by November 19.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is set to start his sentence at a facility in Santa Barbara County.

Lori Loughlin is set to start her prison sentence in November, after a judge signed off the actor’s request to stay at a facility near her home in California, according to court documents seen by Insider.

Loughlin will be held at a medium-security federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, two hours from Los Angeles.

Last month, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the college-admissions scandal, in which she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $US500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California. Loughlin was also ordered to pay a $US150,000 fine, complete 100 hours of community service, and spend two years on supervised release.

Loughlin will be in Victorville’s minimum-security camp, which holds about 185 women. She will have to adhere to a strict schedule and wear a uniform, but she’ll also have access to classes like ceramics, spinning, and Pilates.

When she starts her sentence â€” which is set to begin by November 19 â€” this is what her daily life will look like.

She’ll wake up every morning at 5:30 and be in bed by 9:30 p.m.

Loughlin will stay in open dormitory cubicle housing at Victorville, which has two- and four-person cubicles.

These cubicles typically have short walls that act as partitions â€” an example of such rooms can be seen in the Netflix TV show “Orange Is the New Black.”

REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon The federal prison in Victorville, California.

Victorville’s handbook for its satellite camp says that lights turn on every morning at 5:30 and that beds must be made by 7:30 a.m. on weekdays.

Facility staffers count inmates at specific times throughout the day, including at midnight, 3 a.m., 4 p.m., and 9:30 p.m., when the lights are turned off.

Loughlin will have to wear a green uniform, just like everyone else

Inmates at Victorville are required to wear green pants, a green shirt, and safety shoes, according to the facility’s handbook.

Outer shirts must be buttoned from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and house and shower shoes are allowed to be worn only in housing units and the unit’s yard area, the handbook says.

Like all other inmates, Loughlin will be required to shower every day and have her hair neatly groomed.

The prison’s recreation department offers sports, crafts, wellness programs, and more

Victorville’s satellite camp offers several retreat-like workout activities, including spinning classes, yoga, Pilates, and cross-training.

It also offers crafts like calligraphy, beading, landscape painting, origami, and crocheting, as well as classes on the accordion, drums, ukulele, and guitar.

Associated Press Loughlin and her husband, the clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Loughlin and other inmates can also take classes on nutrition, wellness, anatomy, ceramics, and more.

It’s unclear whether Loughlin will partake, but many inmates work jobs while in the prison, including in food and trash services, plumbing, painting, education, and auto-parts inventory, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Visitation at the facility is suspended because of COVID-19, but Loughlin will be given 300 minutes on the phone per month

Inmates at Victorville are allowed to call friends and family when they’re not working.

Each inmate is given 300 phone minutes per month, and calls are limited to 15 minutes each.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Loughlin with her daughters, Olivia Jade (left) and Isabella (right).

In-person visits have been suspended, likely because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. That means Loughlin won’t be able to see her two daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli, until after her sentence.

She also won’t be able to speak with her husband, because he, too, will be behind bars at a low-security federal prison for men in Santa Barbara County.

Loughlin will be able to buy brand-name toiletries at the prison’s commissary

It’s unclear whether Loughlin will be provided generic toiletries when she arrives at Victorville, but if she wants to upgrade, the prison’s commissary offers several brand-name toothpastes, shampoos, deodorants, and more.

She’ll also be able to buy postage stamps, over-the-counter medications, and dozens of snacks, including ramen, oatmeal, popcorn, and chocolate bars.

Inmates are allowed to spend $US360 a month at the prison’s commissary, according to the prison’s handbook.

FCI Victorville A screenshot of part of Victorville’s commissary menu.

Other celebrities have served sentences at Victorville

Loughlin isn’t the first celebrity to serve time at Victorville.

The “Dance Mums” star Abby Lee Miller completed an eight-month sentence in 2018 after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud.

And the former MLB outfielder Lenny Dykstra spent 6 1/2 months behind bars in 2013 after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.

