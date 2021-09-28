Lori Loughlin returns to acting after booking her first gig since the college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, rear, depart federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Lori Loughlin is returning to the screen for the first time since the college admissions scandal.

She pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge last year connected to helping her daughters get into USC.

She is set to reprise her role in “When Calls the Heart” as Abigail Stanton in the show’s spinoff.

Lori Loughlin is returning to the acting world after booking her first gig since serving a time in federal prison for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The “Full House” actress served a two-month sentence late last year after she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in connection to a scheme to have their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli, admitted into the University of Southern California as purported crew recruits.

Loughlin is set to guest star on season 2 of GAC Family show “When Hope Calls,” a spinoff of the Hallmark Channel drama series “When Calls the Heart,” Bill Abbott, president and CEO of GAC Media, announced Tuesday.

She will reprise her original role as Abigail Stanton, who was written off “When Calls the Heart” after the college admissions scandal first came to light in 2019.

In May 2020, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to paying $US500,000 ($AU690,596) in bribes to Rick Singer, the alleged ringleader behind the college admissions scam dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” to create fake athletic profiles to allow their daughters to attend USC. Giannulli was also sentenced to five months behind bars.

Loughlin, best known for her role as Aunt Becky in the TV sitcom “Full House,” also only had a small mention in the final episodes of the show’s sequel “Fuller House” on Netflix in the wake of the Varsity Blues scheme.

Loughlin’s return to the silver screen follows her daughter Olivia Jade joining the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” for its 30th season earlier this month.

Loughlin and Giannulli were among dozens of parents, college athletic coaches, school administrators, and college entrance exam administers who were indicted in the scheme, including “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Houghman, who was sentenced to 14 days in jail for her role in the scandal.

“When Hope Calls” is slated to premiere on GAC Family on December 18.