Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s home burglarized with $1 million in jewelry stolen, police say

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s home was reportedly burglarized. Boston Globe/Getty Images

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Los Angeles home was burglarized on January 3, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the couple was not home at the time.

TMZ reported that the burglars gained access through a bedroom window.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Los Angeles home was reportedly burglarized.

According to TMZ, the reported break-in occurred on January 3 while Loughlin, 57, and Giannulli, 58, were not home. A housekeeper reportedly discovered the incident.

Police told the outlet they reviewed surveillance footage and noted that the burglars wore masks and all-black clothing. The burglars gained access to the home by smashing a bedroom window and discovered Loughlin’s jewelry box and stole $1 million in jewelry, TMZ reports.

Representatives for Loughlin and Giannulli did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Local law enforcement told TMZ that it’s unclear if the couple was specifically targeted or if their house was chosen at random. However, they told TMZ that a South American burglary crew might be to blame. Police believe the thieves travel to America, execute burglaries, then flee the country.

The police investigation is ongoing, TMZ reports.

News of the burglary comes the same week that Loughlin’s “Full House” co-star Bob Saget died. The actor was discovered in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room on January 9.

Loughlin, who was jailed as part of the college admissions scandal, recently shared a touching tribute to Saget and also attended his funeral on Friday.

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” Loughlin said in a statement to Hollywood Life. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”