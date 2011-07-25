Memphis-Area Police Botched The Investigation Of An NBA Player’s Murder

Photo: AP

A year after his body was found in a Memphis field, the investigation into the murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has stalled.”We are a long way from solving this crime,” Memphis Police Director Toney Armstrong told the AP last week.



The investigation has been plagued by mistakes from the beginning.

A day after Wright was last seen, 911 dispatchers got a call from Wright’s mobile phone. Gunshots and other nosies were audible before the line cut off. But the dispatchers couldn’t confirm that the call fell from within their jurisdiction, so they didn’t alert patrol officers or tell Memphis police until days later.

In addition, a minuscule award of just $6,000 for information related to the case has lead to just 28 Crime Stopper tips.

Wright was last seen on July 18, 2010, and his body wasn’t discovered until July 28, 2010, enough time to allow valuable evidence to decompose.

Now, Wright’s mother is suing the authorities in suburban Germantown and Collierville for $2 million, accusing them of mishandling the 911 call and the missing person’s report she filed three days after her son disappeared.

Wright was last seen by his ex-wife Sherra Wright when he left her house on July 18. He was carrying money and a box of drugs.

An autopsy revealed five gunshot wounds.

Sherra Wright and a few other people appeared before a grand jury last year, but the hearings yielded no substantial leads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.