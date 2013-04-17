Facebook Has Tapped One Of The World's Best Designers To Help With Facebook Home

Esteemed developer and designer Loren Brichter is bringing his expertise to the Facebook Home team, Matthew Panzarino of TheNextWeb reports.



“Really excited to have @lorenb helping my team out at Facebook,” Facebook designer Mike Matas tweeted earlier today.

It’s not clear whether Facebook has actually hired Brichter, but it looks like he will at least be working with the social network in some form or another.

Brichter developed Tweetie, a Twitter client that later became the social network’s official iOS app following an acquisition of his company. He’s also the developer behind the word game Letterpress, which has been downloaded millions of times.

Brichter, just 28 years old, invented the iOS trick where you pull down from the top of the screen to refresh the page of an app. He’s also responsible for the panels that slide out from the side of an app, as well as the “cell swipe.” Those features are now staples in iOS apps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.