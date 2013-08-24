L'Oreal Will Test On Animals In A Bid To Takeover The Chinese Beauty Market

Getty/ Bethany Clarke

L’Oreal’s expansion into the Chinese market will see the makeup company trial its products on animals.

The SMH has reported L’Oreal will pay Magic Holdings International $US843 million for its place in the world’s second-biggest economy with a beauty market valued at $35.6 billion.

Bloomberg has calculated more than 300,000 animals would be used in the tests where rabbits are killed or ingredients dripped into their eyes, reports The SMH.

If L’Oreal wants to compete in both markets the company will have to reformulate its product range in order to comply with the Chinese mandatory testing regulation and the EU’s ban on all products tested on animals.

