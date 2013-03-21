L'Oreal Pulled All These Ads Because They Used Too Much Photoshop

This ad is from the same campaign for the axed ads.

L’Oreal has “permanently discontinued” a set of ads for a bunch of its mascara brands because they used an excessive amount of Photoshop editing to exaggerate the effects of their products, according to an advertising self-regulatory body.



The agreement came after Procter & Gamble, which makes the rival Cover Girl brand, claimed the ads were misleading.

It’s yet another shot in the war against Photoshop in fashion and beauty advertising. For the last couple of years, the cultural tide has turned against unbelievable depictions of models and looks that can only be achieved with digital retouching on a computer.

L’Oreal took down ads for its Maybelline Volum’ Express line even though they carried a disclaimer that said, “Lashes were enhanced in post-production,” according to the National Advertising Division of the Council of Better Business Bureaus, an industry body which regulates advertising in the U.S.

P&G brought the complaint after it lost a challenge over a Cover Girl ad featuring Taylor Swift back in 2011.

We’ve collected some ads from the axed campaigns after the jump.

