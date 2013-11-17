Two Journalists Rewrote Lorde's 'Royals' And Turned It Into A Song About Journalism

The future of print and digital journalism always seems to come up in conversation among those who make a living breaking and delivering the news.

Now, there’s a song about it.

This morning, Aaron Edwards, Associate Editor for BreakingNews.com and NBC News Digital tweeted (in jest) his own lyrics to the tune of “Royals” by Lorde, paying homage to digital and print journalism:

But everybody's like: break news, page views, content on your tattoos. We don't care. We aren't caught up in your love affair. — Aaron Edwards (@aaronmedwards) November 16, 2013

Adrienne LaFrance, a freelance reporter (her work has appeared in the New York Times and Washington Post) saw the tweet and, feeling inspired, quickly wrote “What it would sound like if a newspaper curmudgeon wrote ‘Royals'”.

She rewrote the entire song and posted it to Medium.

The catchy lyrics are a beautiful homage to the Internet:

But every site’s like Buzzfeed, curse words, keepin’ up the news stream

Ink-stained, Snowfall, trash-talkin’ print doom

We don’t care, we’re topping Reddit in our dreams

Then, Edwards took it one step further and recorded the song himself – you can listen to it here.

“I’ve worked in print and for online-only news organisations and the cultural gulf within the industry is pretty astounding,” LaFrance told Business Insider. “This was just a weird and spontaneous way to explore that concept.”

Now, we’ll wait patiently for the music video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.