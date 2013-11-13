Lorde's Dark 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World' Cover From 'The Hunger Games' Soundtrack [LISTEN]

The “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack features some pretty great bands, including Coldplay, Of Monsters and Men, and The National.
One highly anticipated new song off the soundtrack has just been released — 17-year-old New Zealand sensation Lorde’s cover of Tears for Fears’ 1985 hot, “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.”
And it’s very different from the original. Listen below:
Now listen to the English band’s original, more upbeat song below:
“Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens in theatres Nov.22.
