Lorde's Dark 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World' Cover From 'The Hunger Games' Soundtrack [LISTEN]

The “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack features some pretty great bands, including Coldplay, Of Monsters and Men, and The National.

One highly anticipated new song off the soundtrack has just been released — 17-year-old New Zealand sensation Lorde’s cover of Tears for Fears’ 1985 hot, “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.”

And it’s very different from the original. Listen below:

Now listen to the English band’s original, more upbeat song below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens in theatres Nov.22.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.