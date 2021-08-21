Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ reveals what she learned when she disappeared into the sun

Final Grade: 9.2/10

It almost felt wrong to break “Solar Power” into pieces for this review. This is an Album, capitalization fully intended, designed to be consumed as a whole.

Much like its two brilliant predecessors, “Solar Power” reminds me of the classic hero’s journey, littered throughout literature, film, and mythology: Gilgamesh’s sacred quest; Dorothy’s voyage through Oz; Orpheus’ tragic escape from the underworld. The protagonist is brave, but not pure. The moral isn’t always obvious, if it’s there at all.

The album begins at the 2016 Met Gala, our teenage heroine draped in Valentino, and takes us to a quiet day in New Zealand five years later. Lorde is listening to the cicadas and dreaming of her future kids. She doesn’t have answers; only possibilities.

Indeed, throughout the 12-track pilgrimage, Lorde is thankfully more concerned with examination than sermon. The peculiar and earnest is where her songwriting truly shines, and “Solar Power” is buoyed by this skill. Lorde casually throws out observations that sound like notes taken by my therapist: “I thought I was a genius but now I’m 22,” “Little brother, I think you’re an angel,” “Remember all the hurt you would feel when you weren’t desired? Doing anything for more touch?”

You may be tempted to roll your eyes at a 24-year-old millionaire who tells you to sunbathe and smoke weed and reject the evils of an ever-online society to embrace your primal instincts. But Lorde constantly undercuts her own wisdom with fourth-wall breaks and self-aware eye rolls. She smirks at the pseudo-enlightened “Pluto in Scorpio generation” after donning a Scorpio-studded bomber jacket. She offers an aching contemplation on aging, only to interrupt herself with a stoner’s shrug. She paints a picture of utopia when she knows it doesn’t exist; she knows that fruitless make-believe can still feel healing.

I won’t pretend to fully understand or appreciate the nuances of this album after just a few spins (yes, I admit this review is based on more than one listen, and it sounds better with every replay). Lorde’s music is not the kind that plunges head-first down your throat. Its magic is far more subtle, the kind that grasps your hand in an unfamiliar land, leading you down new paths every day.

Of course, that’s not to say this album is not immediately rewarding. Don’t let the lack of a radio banger fool you. Like all the best pop, these 12 songs are bright, tactile, and deeply freeing. And like all the best music, they pulse with humanity.

Lorde has mastered the kind of music that just sounds good without sacrificing any of her precocious, keen-eyed lyricism. “Solar Power” is the timeless warmth and intimacy of a slumber party, whispering secrets to your best friends as the sun goes down. If your instinct is to describe it as plain or underwhelming, may I suggest sunbathing and smoking weed and embracing your primal instincts?

Larocca: It took more than four years for Lorde to release her third album, meaning her fans have had four years to build a colossal mountain of hype — resulting in an inevitable disappointment when the album she released wasn’t exactly as they imagined. And, I’ll admit, “Solar Power” isn’t what I imagined — but it’s the exact album she needed to make at this point. Anything else would have been disingenuous.

In the years since “Melodrama,” Lorde retreated back to her home country of New Zealand. It’s clear she’s taken the time to sit with her pain, her sadness, her existential vertigo, and emerged with a newfound emotional maturity.

“Solar Power” explores that very path, settling into a quiet acceptance that sometimes life’s simplicities are all we can focus on as we barrel toward an uncertain future. We take photos of our pets. We show up at nail salons after taking 10 milligrams of THC. We dance in living rooms and jump off cliffs, letting our partners and the ocean hold us until we need to come up for air.

This isn’t an album for the big moments of life, the heartaches, the teen angst. Instead, it folds itself into the cracks between. As the sun rises and the day begins, as the summer takes its flight, this is where this album shines brightest. In those transitory moments that make up the bulk of life, when you’re suspended in the middle of your past and future. It’s for being high at the beach, or driving down a backroad at sunset with the windows wide open. It’s for when you come to the realization that the only person who can save you is yourself.

Writer John Paul Brammer tweeted a hilarious observation about Lorde in July: “you don’t write Liability without being close friends with pain itself.” On “Solar Power,” Lorde reveals what happens when you become friends with pain — you eventually find something resembling peace.

Worth listening to:

“The Path”

“Solar Power”

“Stoned at the Nail Salon”

“Fallen Fruit”

“Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen it All)”

“The Man With the Axe”

“Dominoes”

“Big Star”

“Mood Ring”

“Oceanic Feeling”

Background music:

“Leader of a New Regime”

Split decision:

“California”

Press skip:

N/A

*Final album score based on songs per category (1 point for “Worth listening to,” .5 for “Background music,” .5 for “Split decision,” 0 for “Press skip”).