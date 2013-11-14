17-Year-Old Singer Lorde Signs $US2.5 Million Publishing Deal

Google Images Lorde, a 17-year-old New Zealand pop singer, topped the charts with her hit single ‘Royals.’

Lorde has signed a publishing deal which could be worth up to £2.5m with Songs Music,

according to the Wall Street Journaland AFP.

The 17-year-old New Zealand pop singer, whose single Royals topped the UK chart last month, signed with the boutique publishing company — which also has deals with Nelly, Bright Eyes, Diplo and The Weeknd — last week.

Matt Pincus, founder and CEO of Songs Music Publishing, would not be drawn on the exact amount of the deal, but revealed it was “competitive” and in the millions of dollars.

Lorde’s representatives, meanwhile, indicated that the singer had not chosen the most lucrative deal on the table, intimating that there had been a major bidding war for the singer’s signature.

Her manager, Tim Youngson, said: “Even before signing her [Sounds Music] were bringing her options for collaborations and introducing her to other songwriters. The decision wasn’t made on money.”

Pincus said that his company had been pursuing Lorde since long before her song Royals was released and became one of the biggest pop songs of the year — topping the charts in the UK, US, Canada and several other countries.

Lorde — real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor — co-wrote all of the songs on her debut album, Pure Heroine, with fellow Kiwi musician Joel Little.

As well as the success of Royals and Pure Heroine (which reached number four on the UK album chart), Lorde recently contributed a track for the Hunger Games: Catching Fire soundtrack .

Music publishing deals give a company the right to licence songs and ensure that a fee is paid when they are used commercially, which is usually split between the writer and the company.

