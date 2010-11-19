OUTRAGE IN THE UK: David Cameron's Senior Adviser Derides This "So-Called Recession"

Photo: wikimedia commons

A senior adviser to David Cameron made a terrible gaffe last night when he said Britons had never had it so good, according to the Daily Mail.Lord Young of Graffham, a multi-millionaire and former minister in the Thatcher government, complained about people who “think they have a right for the state to support them.”



He added that low interest rates means “for the vast majority of the country today, they have never had it so good ever since the recessions — this so-called recession — started.”

Lord Young has since apologized. We assume Cameron is praying this scandal doesn’t put the elitist veneer back on the resurgent Tories.

