Senior British Politician Apologizes After Insulting Denmark And Belgium

Ex-Security Minister, Lord West, a senior member of the UK’s Labour Party, has apologized to Denmark and Belgium after he referred to the two nations as “second tier powers.”Lord West made the remarks while making bullish statements about the British defence budget. He warned against substantial cuts, stating that he didn’t want his country to become like “Bloody Denmark or Belgium.”



Now, Lord West has apologized to the two nations via letter. Here’s the full text of the apology via the Guardian.

“His Excellency The Belgian Ambassador

Her Excellency The Danish Ambassador

23 September 2011

Your Excellencies,

I apologise unreservedly for my intemperate language during a press conference yesterday to launch proposals for a new procurement policy for the UK.

I have very great respect for your nations and people. Indeed I have enjoyed working closely with members of your armed forces over many years and have always been aware of their significant contribution to NATO and their sacrifice in conflict.

If you were able to view the question asked at the conference and my full response, I hope you would see that my exasperation was directed not at Belgium and Denmark in themselves but at those pundits whom I regard as naïve, continually trying to compare the United Kingdom’s geo-strategic status with that of countries whose size and history have made us very different nations.

It was not my intention to give offence and I do regret any caused.

Yours aye”

