'The Apprentice' star Lord Sugar has mocked The Daily Mail after his £20,000 payout

Lord Sugar, the star of the UK version of “The Apprentice,” has mocked The Daily Mail on Twitter after the newspaper paid him £20,000 for referring to him as a “spiv.”

Sugar, who is also an enterprise tsar for the UK government, extracted a clarification from The Daily Mail on Monday for the remark, which appeared in the headline of a Stephen Glover article on May 26. The columnist’s article has now been updated.

Sugar will donate the £20,000 to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity in London and posed with a fake cheque on Twitter where he described The Daily Mail as “scum.”

The scum @DailyMailUK now humiliated had to pay me 20k for calling me a spiv. I will donate this to GOSH . Enjoy ! pic.twitter.com/7oYqsZrXd5

— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 7, 2016

The Daily Mail’s correction said the word “spiv… may be understood to describe a person who is dishonest in his business dealings.”

It added: “We are happy to confirm that this was not the intended meaning, as indeed the article stated he is honest and hard working.”

A spokesman for the newspaper declined to comment on Sugar’s tweet. The business mogul also posted the clarification in full in a separate tweet.

Scum @DailyMailUK called me a spiv.My lawyers made them pay £20k and make a retraction.I’ll donate the £20k to GOSH pic.twitter.com/OTvS1rleWi

— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 7, 2016

