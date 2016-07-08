'The Apprentice' star Lord Sugar has mocked The Daily Mail after his £20,000 payout

Jake Kanter

Lord Sugar, the star of the UK version of “The Apprentice,” has mocked The Daily Mail on Twitter after the newspaper paid him £20,000 for referring to him as a “spiv.”

Sugar, who is also an enterprise tsar for the UK government, extracted a clarification from The Daily Mail on Monday for the remark, which appeared in the headline of a Stephen Glover article on May 26. The columnist’s article has now been updated

Sugar will donate the £20,000 to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity in London and posed with a fake cheque on Twitter where he described The Daily Mail as “scum.”

The Daily Mail’s correction said the word “spiv… may be understood to describe a person who is dishonest in his business dealings.”

It added: “We are happy to confirm that this was not the intended meaning, as indeed the article stated he is honest and hard working.” 

A spokesman for the newspaper declined to comment on Sugar’s tweet. The business mogul also posted the clarification in full in a separate tweet.

