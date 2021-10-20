THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Wood has since acted across a variety of genres.

Wood has stayed busy exploring various genres, like action-comedy in “Spy Kids 3D: Game Over” (2003), romantic drama in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004), the animated musical “Happy Feet” (2006), and psychological slasher “Maniac” (2012).

In 2010, Wood cofounded the production company SpectreVision, formerly known as The Woodshed, and has gone on to produce films like “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” (2014), “Mandy” (2018), and “Color Out of Space” (2019).

And in addition to being a DJ, Wood still finds time to work on projects like Cartoon Network’s “Over the Garden Wall,” “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” (2017), and “Come to Daddy” (2019).

He’s set to appear in “L.A. Rush,” which is in post-production.