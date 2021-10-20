THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Lord of the Rings’

- The first installment of the beloved “Lord of the Rings” trilogy came out almost 20 years ago.
After inheriting the One Ring from his cousin Bilbo Baggins, Frodo bravely volunteers to take it to Mordor to be destroyed, kicking off the epic journey across Middle Earth.
Wood began acting at a young age and had several major film credits before “The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001), like “Flipper” (1996) and “Avalon” (1990).
In 2010, Wood cofounded the production company SpectreVision, formerly known as The Woodshed, and has gone on to produce films like “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” (2014), “Mandy” (2018), and “Color Out of Space” (2019).
And in addition to being a DJ, Wood still finds time to work on projects like Cartoon Network’s “Over the Garden Wall,” “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” (2017), and “Come to Daddy” (2019).
He’s set to appear in “L.A. Rush,” which is in post-production.
Aragorn is a member of the Fellowship and leads the fight against Sauron’s army while the One Ring is being destroyed.
Before joining “The Lord of the Rings” cast, Mortensen had worked with directors like Peter Weir, Brian De Palma, Tony Scott, Ridley Scott, and Jane Campion.
Fans would likely recognize him from films like “Young Guns II” (1990), “Crimson Tide” (1995), “The Portrait of a Lady” (1996), and “G.I. Jane” (1997).
He made his feature directorial debut with the 2020 drama “Falling,” which he also wrote, coproduced, and starred in opposite Lance Henriksen.
The actor is set to appear in “Thirteen Lives” and “Crimes of the Future,” which are both in post-production.
Boromir primarily appears in the first movie, as he dies defending Merry and Pippin against a horde of orcs after briefly allowing himself to be tempted by the One Ring.
Bean was previously known for his roles in action thrillers like “Patriot Games” (1992), “GoldenEye” (1995), and “Ronin” (1998).
He went on to famously play Ned Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
More recently, he played Mr. Wilford on TNT’s “Snowpiercer” and was in Brandon Cronenberg’s 2020 sci-fi thriller “Possessor.”
Merry is a hobbit from Frodo’s village who finds himself leaving the Shire and joining Frodo’s dangerous adventure.
He had acted in several TV movies, but “The Fellowship of the Ring” was Monaghan’s big-screen debut.
More recently, he hosted and produced the BBC wildlife docuseries “Wild Things With Dominic Monaghan.”
He also starred in the video short for Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie,” played a mutant in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009), and joined another major franchise when he appeared in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019).
Save for a few brief separations, Sam is always by Frodo’s side and risks his life many times to save his friends.
Astin had several notable credits before the fantasy franchise, famous for roles in films like “The Goonies” (1985) and “Rudy” (1993).
In 2017, he joined the cast of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” as Joyce’s love interest, Bob Newby.
He has several projects in the works, like the films “iMordecai” and “Man and Witch,” both of which are in post-production.
McKellen mainly began his professional acting career on the stage in the early 1960s. And a year before the fantasy trilogy debuted, he joined the Marvel universe as Magneto in the “X-Men” franchise.
The actor is one of the few “Lord of the Rings” cast members to also appear in the “Hobbit” films, reprising his role as the powerful wizard.
Some of McKellen’s more recent turns include Cogsworth in the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) and Gus the Theatre Cat in “Cats” (2019).
He’s slated to appear in the modern-day adaptation “Hamlet Revenant,” which is in pre-production.
Gimli is the representative for the dwarfs in the Fellowship and the son of Glóin, one of Bilbo’s companions during the events of “The Hobbit.”
Rhys-Davies, who also provided the voice of Treebeard in the films, previously played Sallah in several “Indiana Jones” films and Vasco Rodrigues on NBC’s miniseries “Shogun,” for which he received an Emmy nomination.
There are a few other fantasy projects on his recent résumé, including ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” and MTV’s “The Shannara Chronicles.”
Rhys-Davies has also lent his voice to video games and animated projects like Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix miniseries “Wizards” and the 2019 feature “Mosley.”
He has many projects in the works, like “Starbright” and “Shadow Wars.”
The arrow-wielding hero is also a member of the Fellowship and eventually becomes Gimli’s best friend, even though dwarfs and elves historically hated each other.
Bloom was relatively unknown when he was cast in the trilogy, but between the first and second films, he appeared in “Black Hawk Down” (2002).
Alongside McKellen, he also revisited the role of Legolas in the “Hobbit” films.
In addition to other hit projects like “Troy” (2004) and “The Three Musketeers” (2011), the actor starred on the Amazon series “Carnival Row” as Rycroft Philostrate.
Recently, he voiced Prince Harry on HBO’s satirical animated comedy about the royal family, “The Prince.”
As a part of the Fellowship, his antics cause trouble for the group, but he always means well.
Boyd had primarily worked on television before he was cast in the first film of the trilogy and continued to do so in between the franchise’s sequels.
The next year, he provided the voice of Glen and Glenda for the horror film “Seed of Chucky” (2004).
Boyd is also a musician and got to write and perform a song for “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” (2014).
More recently, he was seen on episodes of FX’s “Snowfall,” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Starz’s “Outlander.”
He’s set to appear in the upcoming thriller “An Intrusion.”
Bilbo is Frodo’s guardian and cousin, and he is unnaturally old because of the effects of the One Ring.
Even before the film franchise, Holm was a Tony Award-winning actor, probably best known to fantasy and sci-fi fans for playing Ash in the Ridley Scott film “Alien” (1979).
In 2020, Holm died at age 88 of complications related to Parkinson’s disease.
Before “The Lord of the Rings,” Tyler had been in plenty of films, including “Stealing Beauty” (1996) and “Armageddon” (1998).
In more recent years, Tyler played Meg Abbott on HBO’s “The Leftovers,” Lady Isabella Fitzwilliam on ITV-Hulu’s “Harlots,” Eve in the sci-fi thriller “Ad Astra” (2019), and Michelle Blake on Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star.”
Fans would likely recognize Weaving as Agent Smith in “The Matrix” films, a franchise that mostly ran at the same time as the “Lord of the Rings” movies.
Weaving starred in the drama “Lone Wolf” in 2021 and is listed to appear in the film “Loveland,” which is in post-production.
In “The Fellowship of the Ring,” she gives each traveler a special gift, including the “star-glass” that later proves useful against the giant spider.
Blanchett didn’t get a ton of screen time in the films — only a minute and 23 seconds, according to Screen Rant.
She had appeared in several movies before “The Lord of the Rings,” like “Elizabeth” (1998) and “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (1999).
She racked up more nominations for “Notes on a Scandal” (2006), “I’m Not There” (2007), and “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (2007) before winning another Oscar for “Blue Jasmine” (2013).
More recently, Blanchett was nominated yet again for her work in “Carol” (2016) and played the activist Phyllis Schlafly in the FX miniseries “Mrs. America.”
She’s slated to appear in several projects, like the films “Don’t Look Up” and “Nightmare Alley.”
Throughout the films, Gollum, originally known as Sméagol, is painted as an antagonist and a representation of the One Ring’s consequences.
Before his performance in the trilogy, Serkis had been in several shows and films, like “Career Girls (1997)” and “Among Giants” (1998).
He then joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the flesh as Ulysses Klaue, provided the voice of Baloo in “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” (2018), and was Snoke in the recent “Star Wars” trilogy.
Serkis is set to play Alfred Pennyworth in the upcoming film “The Batman,” which is in post-production.
Before his role in the fantasy films, he starred in many movies like “Sherlock Holmes and the Deadly Necklace” (1962) and “Count Dracula” (1977).
In 2015, Lee died at age 93 after being hospitalized for heart failure and respiratory problems.
Disguised as a Rider of Rohan, Éowyn, shield maiden of Rohan and daughter of Éomund, ultimately kills the Witch-king of Angmar during the Battle of the Pelennor Fields.
Before her turn in the “Lord of the Rings” films, Otto appeared in movies like “The Well” (1998) and “The Thin Red Line” (1998).
She has since worked on films like “Annabelle: Creation” (2017) and miniseries like USA’s “The Starter Wife,” ABC’s “Cashmere Mafia,” and Fox’s “24: Legacy.”
In 2018, she showed off her fantasy roots on the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” as aunt Zelda Spellman.
Otto recently appeared on several TV miniseries, like SBS’ “The Unusual Suspects.”
Before the fantasy franchise, the actor had been on TV series and in films like “The Monkey’s Mask” (2001).
Like his “Lord of the Rings” costars Blanchett and Weaving, Noble also appeared as a guest on the ABC series “Rake” before signing longer stints on shows like Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow,” The CW’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” and CBS’ “Elementary.”
He also showed up as Billy Butcher’s father on an episode of Amazon’s “The Boys.”
More recently, he lent his voice to the Paramount+ animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy,” plus he has several projects in the works.
Before the trilogy, he played Julius Caesar on Syfy’s “Xena: Warrior Princess” and appeared in several films.
He later played Leonard “Bones” McCoy in “Star Trek” (2009) and continued his action-star legacy as the titular judge in “Dredd” (2012).
Urban plays the aforementioned Billy on “The Boys” — making Noble’s guest appearance a “Lord of the Rings” reunion.