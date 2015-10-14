'The Lord of the Rings' makeup experts turned me into a dwarf -- and the transformation was shocking

I’ve never been more shocked looking into a mirror. WETA Workshop, the folks that did the makeup and prosthetics for “The Lord of The Rings,” “The Hobbit,” and countless other awesome projects sat me down in a chair during New York Comic Con and transformed me into a Dwarf. Words can’t do the crazy experience justice, take a look at their masterful transformation.

Video by Corey Protin. Report by Matt Johnston.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.