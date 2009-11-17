British Lord: UN Climate Change Treaty Is A Communist Trojan Horse!

Ex-Margaret Thatcher advisor Lord Christopher Monckton concisely explains why he believes the United Nations effort to implement a climate change treaty is actually a communist Trojan Horse. His words, not ours, but he delivers his argument pretty dramatically.



0:45 — “The second purpose is the transfer of wealth from the countries of the West to third-world countries in satisfaction of what is called, coyly, a ‘climate debt,’ because we’ve been burning CO2 and they haven’t and we’ve been screwing up the climate. We haven’t been screwing up the climate, but that’s the line.”

1:10 — “How many of you think that the word election or democracy or vote or ballot occurs anywhere in the 200 pages of that treaty? Quite right. It doesn’t appear once.”

1:55 — “If that treaty is signed, your Constitution says that it takes precedence over your Constitution. And you can’t resile from that treaty unless you get the agreement from all the other states, parties. And because you’ll be the biggest paying country, they’re not going to let you out.”



