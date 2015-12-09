If this allegation is true, the Chairman of the Conservative party will have to resign

Oli Scarff/Getty Images Chairman of the Conservative Party Lord Feldman.

A claim made by the Chairman of the Conservative Party Lord Feldman that he was “wholly unaware” of allegations that Mark Clarke was acting inappropriately before August of this year, is coming under increasing scrutiny. Feldman’s claim was first brought into question by Conservative MP Ben Howlett, who told the BBC’s Newsnight last month that Lord Feldman was aware of complaints about Clarke for “a very long period of time.” Since making that claim, Howlett has gone quiet on the issue.

However, on Tuesday’s Newsnight, former Tory activist Patrick Sullivan claimed that he and Howlett handed a dossier of bullying allegations, including claims against Clarke, to Feldman in 2010.

There is a straightforward contradiction going on here. If Patrick Sullivan is right, Feldman is at best incompetent and at worst a liar. In either case, he will surely have to go.

Feldman was co-Chairman of the Conservative Party alongside Grant Shapps during the general election campaign, yet only Shapps has resigned as a result of the investigation in Mark Clarke. As Business Insider has explained before, Shapps is isolated within the party and was well placed to take the blame for allowing Clarke to gain the position he did within the party.

Feldman, on the other hand, is a personal friend of David Cameron, with whom he played tennis at Oxford University, and has raised millions of pounds of funding for the Tories.

Mark Clarke was thrown out of the Conservative Party last month by Feldman, following an investigation into allegations that he bullied and blackmailed people while in charge of RoadTrip2015, an organisation that organised young Conservative activists. Clarke denies all the allegations that have been made against him.

You can watch Sullivan’s making his claim on Newsnight here:

